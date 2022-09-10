Relief for Mamata as SC stays HC proceedings on 19 Trinamool netas’ asset case 

Home The Sunday Standard

NEW DELHI:  The Trinamool Congress leaders heaved a sigh of relief after a Supreme Court bench stayed proceedings in a public interest litigation (PIL) against the ballooning assets of 19 of them, including ministers, pending before the Calcutta High Court.

They were particularly upset as the high court had ordered the impleading of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case. With the ED is already going after its leadership with a couple of its ministers 
under arrest, the party’s unease was palpable.

A bench of Chief Justice of India U U Lalit and justices S R Bhat and P S Narasimha, while issuing notice on Friday, posted the plea filed by Swarnakamal Saha assailing the HC order dated August 8 for September 26. 

The court’s order came after senior advocate Kapil Sibal’s submission that the high court’s direction to the Ed was without any foundation being made out in the writ petition. The PIL was filed in the high court by one Biplob Chowdhury who questioned the astronomical growth in assets of 19 Trinamool Congress legislators, citing their election affidavits. The order directing ED to be a party was passed by the high court division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bhardwaj.

A review petition by three ministers named in the PIL — Firhad Hakim, Jyotipriyo Mullick and Arup Ray — challenging the decision to make ED a party in the matter is pending before the high court. Mullick called the SC stay order a moral victory for them and a slap on the face of the individual who filed the PIL.

Curiously, the PIL had the names of Bengal’s two dead ministers as well Subrata Mukherjee and Sadhan Pandey. Among the current ministers named in the PIL are municipal affairs minister and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim; education minister Bratya Basu; forest minister Jyotipriyo Mullick; law minister Maloy Ghatak; cooperation minister Arup Roy; disaster management minister Javed Ahmed Khan; and minister of state for panchayat affairs Seuli Saha. West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee and Lok Sabha member from Barrackpore Arjun Singh, who recently joined the party from the BJP, too, figure on the list.

