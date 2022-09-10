The Hottest EV

Vikram Gour By

Mercedes-Benz has charted an aggressive electric vehicle strategy for India and with that, they have brought in the first-ever all-electric AMG product—EQS 53 4Matic+. The car manufacturer is taking their EV line-up in a new direction with this launch. Built on the EQ all-electric architecture, this luxury sedan takes performance to new heights.

Design

This car boasts one-bow lines with a cab forward design, is sleek, and has a low coefficient of drag, which stands at just 0.23cd. The front end is dominated by the digital light headlamps. Additionally there’s a front splitter in high gloss black, AMG side panels, a rear apron, and a large spoiler. EQS 53 4Matic+ rides on 21-inch AMG alloys and comes fitted with tyres designed to handle the power it generates!

Interior

The highlight of the cabin is the 56-inch hyperscreen that takes up the entire front console. It is divided into three screens, including one for the front passenger. MBUX comes integrated and the smart AI system learns over time and is able to predict destinations, keep most dialed numbers handy, etc. The luxury sedan is finished in fine materials that give it a sporty yet opulent appeal and a lot of the materials used are made from sustainable and recycled items.

Powertrain

Powered by AMG specific motors on the front and rear axles that draw their power from a high voltage 107.8 kWh battery, the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ delivers 761bhp of power and a stonking 1020Nm of torque! It is capable of going from 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds, and can hit a top speed of 250km/h. It is equipped with intelligent recuperation and is the first in the industry to come with a 10-year battery warranty. To keep with its AMG genes, the performance sedan boasts of a unique AMG soundtrack, which is very futuristic!

To ensure that the driver has maximum control, the car comes with the 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system that distributes torque between the two axles depending on the driving situation. For track events, it can be switched to a more rear bias which allows you to do donuts or drifts!

What’s next

The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ is here as a CBU import, however Mercedes-Benz India is also going to manufacture the standard EQS 580 model in India at their plant in Chakan. This version is more focused on luxury and will be their flagship luxury electric sedan in the country when it goes on sale. For those seeking more thrills, the AMG version is now available and it is an insane looking machine!

Price: Rs 2.45 crore

