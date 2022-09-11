11 feared dead in hooch tragedy in Haridwar after consuming liquor distributed by panchayat poll candidates

Narendra Sethi By

DEHRADUN: As many as 11 people died after consuming spurious liquor in adjacent villages of Haridwar in Uttarakhand on Saturday. Meanwhile, the news of the deaths has shaken up the state government.

It is suspected that ahead of the panchayat polls, some candidates distributed liquor to woo voters in the Haridwar district.

The administration has confirmed four deaths so far, while the death toll could rise as some other serious victims are still hospitalised, struggling for life.

The incident was reported in the Phulgarh and Shivgarh villages. According to the information received, the confirmed victims have been identified as Raju, Amarpal and Bhola – all residents of Phulgarh village.

Later, a fourth person, Manoj, of the same village also died after consuming liquor under the same circumstances.

Many villagers from here, who did not wish to be named, expressed concern over the soaring illegal trade of raw liquor.

“Illegal trade of raw liquor is continuously on the rise in Haridwar. Panchayat election activities have gathered stream lately. In such a situation, raw liquor is being served in every village to woo voters and today’s tragedy is a result of that,” said a villager.

Three years ago, local residents witnessed a similar scene at Bhagwanpur near Haridwar as well as a bordering village in UP.

In 2019, 39 people died after consuming spurious liquor in the Haridwar district. Simultaneously, in the Saharanpur district of UP, 50 people died.

The station house officer of Pathri police station, under which the two villages -- Phoolgarh and Shivgarh -- come, has been suspended, the police said.

A report from the Chief Minister's Office, however, said initial inquiries have ruled out consumption of illicit liquor as the cause of death.

The state government has ordered a magisterial probe into the matter.

The quality of the liquor is being examined.

It is also being ascertained whether the cause of death was over-drinking, the SSP said.

There is information that a panchayat poll candidate distributed the liquor among the villagers, Yadav said, adding that efforts are on to identify him.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident and the SHO of Pathri police station Ravindra Singh has been suspended, he said.

A report from the Chief Minister's Office quoting Haridwar District Magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey said initial inquiries indicate that consumption of illicit liquor is not the cause of death in this case.

The deaths were attributed to old age and illness in one case, injuries sustained in a fight between two people in another and over-drinking in a third case, the report said.

The exact cause of death, however, will be known after a post-mortem examination and a magisterial inquiry, Pandey said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Haridwar, Pooram Singh Rana will conduct a probe into the matter and submit a report within 15 days.

In 2019, 40 people died in five villages in Haridwar after consuming illicit liquor.

(With PTI Inputs)

