Ahead of its centenary year, RSS deliberates to intensify outreach  

RAIPUR: Ahead of its centenary year, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday began its crucial meeting in the Chhattisgarh capital with the objective to expand and intensify its outreach while deliberating on how to effectively carry forward the plans of the organisations at the grassroots level.

The three-day brain-storming sessions of Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak (National Coordination meeting) of the organisations inspired by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) started at the Jainam Manas Bhavan near the Raipur airport.

“The different sessions of the meeting are to be attended by the office bearers of 36 organisations inspired by the RSS. Various activities, achievements and upcoming goals of these organisations will be discussed and shared by them during the course of the three-day discussions. It’s a comprehensive meeting held annually”, said Sunil Ambekar, head of the All India Publicity wing of RSS.

The celebrations for the RSS centenary year in 2025, is slated to begin from March 2023. The deliberation during the sessions explicating the ‘Gatividhi’ (past activities) and the ‘Vistaar’ (future plan of action) regarding their upcoming goals, an RSS functionary informed on the condition of anonymity.

Every organisation elucidated their ‘Gatividhi’, shared experiences as the sessions took stock of the ‘Vistaar’ during the consultation.

RSS, cited as the ideological mentor of the BJP, has for the first time held the All-India Coordination meeting of its allied organisations in Chhattisgarh, where the Assembly polls are due next year.

BJP president J P Nadda, on his first visit to Chhattisgarh as the party chief, also attended the meeting on the first day. Ambekar however evaded the query on the polls and on the state BJP.

“It’s baseless to say that the Sangh organises such meetings in the states going to polls. Such programmes of RSS are scheduled much earlier.” he said. The discussions will also cover national education policy, environment, and social and national security among others.

The discussions will also cover national education policy, environment, and social and religious issues besides national security among others.

Besides the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosbale, all five sah sarkaryawah Krishna Gopal, Manmohan Vaidya, Arun Kumar, Mukunda and Ramdutt Chakradhar along with other officials of the organisation are present in the coordination meeting that will conclude on September 12.

