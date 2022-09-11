Azad market mishap: Delhi cops probe collapse of under-construction building

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: A day after five people got injured when a four-storey under-construction building collapsed in north Delhi’s Azad market, police said the investigation is underway in connection with the incident.

A police officer said the investigation is underway to ascertain the role of the person behind the incident.

A fire official said one fire tender is still at the spot as standby. The work of removing the debris is still underway.

The injured have been identified as Congresh Yadav (31), Nitesh Yadav (29) and Amarjeet Yadav (21), all residents of Khagaria district in Bihar, and Azizur Rehman (44) and Jamil (45), residents of Sheesh Mahal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi had said no one was staying in the building which may have collapsed due to overloading. Ajay Kumar Jain, the owner of the building, is a resident of Rajinder Nagar, and Mohammad Muzaffir, the builder, is a resident of Takiya Rajan Mohalla in Azad Market.

A case under IPC sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) has been registered, he said.

NEW DELHI: A day after five people got injured when a four-storey under-construction building collapsed in north Delhi’s Azad market, police said the investigation is underway in connection with the incident. A police officer said the investigation is underway to ascertain the role of the person behind the incident. A fire official said one fire tender is still at the spot as standby. The work of removing the debris is still underway. The injured have been identified as Congresh Yadav (31), Nitesh Yadav (29) and Amarjeet Yadav (21), all residents of Khagaria district in Bihar, and Azizur Rehman (44) and Jamil (45), residents of Sheesh Mahal. Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi had said no one was staying in the building which may have collapsed due to overloading. Ajay Kumar Jain, the owner of the building, is a resident of Rajinder Nagar, and Mohammad Muzaffir, the builder, is a resident of Takiya Rajan Mohalla in Azad Market. A case under IPC sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) has been registered, he said.