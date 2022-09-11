Home The Sunday Standard

Azad market mishap: Delhi cops probe collapse of under-construction building

A fire official said one fire tender is still at the spot as standby. The work of removing the debris is still underway. 

Published: 11th September 2022 01:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Rescue operation underway after a four-storey under-construction building collapsed in the Azad Market area.

Rescue operation underway after a four-storey under-construction building collapsed in the Azad Market area. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: A day after five people got injured when a four-storey under-construction building collapsed in north Delhi’s Azad market, police said the investigation is underway in connection with the incident.

A police officer said the investigation is underway to ascertain the role of the person behind the incident. 

A fire official said one fire tender is still at the spot as standby. The work of removing the debris is still underway. 

The injured have been identified as Congresh Yadav (31), Nitesh Yadav (29) and Amarjeet Yadav (21), all residents of Khagaria district in Bihar, and Azizur Rehman (44) and Jamil (45), residents of Sheesh Mahal. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi had said no one was staying in the building which may have collapsed due to overloading. Ajay Kumar Jain, the owner of the building, is a resident of Rajinder Nagar, and Mohammad Muzaffir, the builder, is a resident of Takiya Rajan Mohalla in Azad Market. 

A case under IPC sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) has been registered, he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Hyderabad Police and members of their Clues team at the electric bike showroom that caught on fire Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, several injured in fire at Secunderabad hotel after blast at e-bike showroom
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Health spend at 3.2 per cent of India's GDP, out-of-pocket expenses dip in FY19
United Nations (Photo | AP)
50 million people lived in 'modern slavery' last year: UN
RSS says Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra a ‘gimmick’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp