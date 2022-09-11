Delhi: One dead, four hurt after attack by miscreants

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: A person was stabbed to death, while four sustained injuries after a group of miscreants attacked them on Friday, said police.

The family of the deceased claimed that he was attacked because he attended the Ganesh Visarjan, however, the police denied claims.

“A PCR call was received at Mangolpuri Police Station regarding the incident. SHO Mangolpuri reached Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Mangolpuri, where the injured were admitted,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma.

The police identified the deceased as Armaan, while the injured were identified as Moin Khan and Fardeen.

According to the police, the three accused Shahrukh, Saif and Vineet have been apprehended.

Police officials said Fardeen complained that while returning from the Ganesh Visarjan procession, the accused asked him, “Are you a Muslim? Why are you smeared with colours?” which led to a fight.

However, the police denied the claim saying religion has no part to play in the incident.

“Accused Shahrukh, Saif and Vineet have been apprehended. Efforts are going on to arrest other accused persons,” added police.

