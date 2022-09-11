Home The Sunday Standard

ED raids Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh, seizes Rs 32 lakh cash

The ED searches reportedly followed up on the CBI raids at Gajjan Majra’s properties in May this year in an alleged bank fraud case involving over Rs 40 crore.

Published: 11th September 2022 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 08:22 AM

income tax raid

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

CHANDIGARH:  Nearly four months after a CBI raid at the premises of an AAP MLA, the Enforcement Directorate raided Amargarh legislator Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra late on Thursday night.

Sources said ED sleuths accompanied by paramilitary forces carried out searches at five properties including Tara Haveli in Sangrur, Tara Convent School, Tara Golden Homes and Tara Feed Industry in Malerkotla.

In a statement, the ED said it seized Rs 32 lakh in cash, some mobile phones and hard drives after a raid at one of the premises of Gajjan Majra and others in a money laundering investigation linked to a bank loan fraud.

The searches were carried out at the business and residential premises of the accused and their associates including Tara Corporation Ltd (renamed as Malaudh Agro Ltd), its directors Jaswant Singh, Balwant Singh, Kulwant Singh, Tejinder Singh and their associates and other sister concerns in Ludhiana, Malerkotla, Khanna, Payal and Dhuri.

“Incriminating pieces of evidence were seized related to bogus firms through which turnover of Tara Corporation Ltd was inflated and loan funds were diverted/siphoned by the accused. Further, mobile phones, hard drives and Indian currency worth Rs 32 lakh was also seized from the searched premises,’’ it added. 

Sources said after the May raids, the CBI had claimed to have recovered Rs 16.57 lakh in cash, some foreign currency, property documents, several bank accounts and other incriminating documents.

The agency had registered a case on a complaint from Bank of India Model Town branch, Ludhiana against Gajjan Majra, Tara Corporation Ltd based at Gaunspura in Malerkotla and others over an alleged fraud of Rs 40.92 crore.

Five properties searched

ED sleuths accompanied by paramilitary forces carried out searches at five properties including Tara Haveli in Sangrur, Tara Convent School, Tara Golden Homes and Tara Feed Industry in Malerkotla

