For a greener last journey: These Maharashtra goshalas are offering eco-friendly cremations

MAHARASHTRA: Generation for the cow is one thing and developing a protection model for the animal by making it sustainable is quite another.

A few NGOs in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon have come out with solutions. These cowsheds not only recover the expenses in running them but also make a decent profit by becoming sustainable.

For instance, a goshala in Amalner uses raw cow dung which is made into flat pieces known as Gauri. This is widely used to burn the dead after the last rites.

“It was a big task to convince the people not to use dry wood. We provided them with cow dung cakes free of cost and showed the people that it can also be used to burn the body,” says Piyush Jain, president of Mahaveer Yuva Parishad.

Jain said after providing the service at a few funerals free of cost, a message went out to the people that cow dung cakes are the right stuff to burn the dead bodies.

“Once we are informed about a cremation, we ensure enough of cow dung is available to burn the entire dead body. It takes about four hours instead of much more time for wood to burn the dead body completely. After cremation, the remains are easily available for the relatives the next day. While in wood burning, most of the remains too are reduced to ashes,” said Jain.

Raw cow dung is sold for Rs 12,000 per truckload while dry cow dung cake comes for Rs 24,000 for the same quantity.

“We soon started making good money and started engaging others to meet the demand in various parts of Jalgaon. We are now getting orders from neighbouring districts as well,” says Jain.

“After receiving a phone call for making arrangements for a cremation, we take care of everything. We also make rangoli on the route from where the deceased person’s procession passes through. People are happy with our service,” says Nana Dhangar, who works at one of the goshalas in Amalner.

Jain says many like him are the custodian of the environment as they protect precious trees. “To burn one body, you need the entire tree. So, we can save a tree on one dead body,” he says.

Since 2016, Jain and his associates have provided the cow dung composite to over 7,000 deceased persons in the area.

“We have saved as many trees. This way, we also recover our cost of running the goshala. This is a sustainable model, we discovered through our experiment,” Jain said.

Nana Dhangar says goshalas can’t meet the growing demands for cow dung composite.

“We have asked farmers who keep cows to provide us with the cow dung. This has led to some income generation in our area. In one goshala, at least 70 women work and earn,” he said.

Mangal Tai, a tribal community woman who works at one of the goshalas in Amalner, says getting work initially was very tough. “In our area, agriculture depends on the monsoon. So, we had very limited days to work on our land."

“However, the Goshala has helped us earn some little money,” she says.

Most of her relatives are also engaged in work.

“We stayed in kachcha houses, but recently we saved enough to make concrete structures. We don’t wander in search of work any longer,” she said.

Jain said that they are happy that their effort has paid off.

“We are bringing about a positive change in our society. We aim to extend our services across Maharashtra. Many people are ready to help us,” Jain said.

