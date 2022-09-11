Free coaching centres for civil services aspirants: How this Bengal official making huge impacts through small steps

Pranab Mondal By

WEST BENGAL: Block Development Officer in a small town of Kumargram in north Bengal’s Alipurduar district has set up free coaching centres for state civil services aspirants where people mostly belonging to backward classes live.

Mihir Karmakar is the 2016 batch West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) officer. He has set up two coaching centres where 150 civil service aspirants are coached to crack the exam.

“With poor public transport system, if a person wants to travel from one end of the district to another, one has to travel 100 km. That is why I decided to set up two coaching centres at two ends, one at Kamakhyaguri and another at Kumargram,” says the officer.

“In Kamakhyaguri, we use a library and in Kumargram, we use two unutilized rooms of a girls’ hostel,’’ says Karmakar.

The block has 10 tea gardens. Most of its residents belong to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, who form 70 per cent of total population. The block shares a border with Assam, Bhutan and Cooch Behar districts.

Karmakar joined as the BDO, Kumargram in 2019 and soon after, he took to educating the youth aspiring to be civil servants.

“From my initial interaction with local officials belonging to educational institutions, I saw no way forward. Then the Covid pandemic put paid to my efforts. Once normalcy was restored, I moved ahead with my initiative,” says the young officer.

He held three interactive sessions in Kumargram college aimed at gauging the mood of the students.

“Most of them requested me to coach them,’’ he said.

Then he shared the idea on his Facebook, which drew an overwhelming response from students as well as others who are in civil service.

“Amartya Debnath, who is a BDO in Bankura, and Sirazul Islam, the deputy assistant director of consumer affairs department, stepped in saying they would take online classes,’’ says Karmakar.

The two coaching centres that he has set up have internet connection and monitors for online classes. Each centre can seat 75 students.

“This year, we received 512 applications. After a screening test, we shortlisted 150 students based on their merit. Other than students from the general class, seats were kept reserved for SC/ST aspirants,” says the officer. “The coaching centres function in such a way that my transfer will not affect the work. It will continue to offer free coaching for aspirants every year,’’ says Karmakar.

Currently, two joint BDOs of the block, Soumyabrata Sarkar and Subhas Chandra Mondal, a co-operative inspector, an extension officer of mass education and an inspector of backward class welfare department are teaching the students.

Besides, those who cleared the miscellaneous part of this year’s WBCS exams have joined Karmakar to teach maths.

Karmakar has drawn up a plan to engage teachers of local schools.

“I have prepared a syllabus with each subject being split into six parts. I have clearly spelled out what to teach and how to teach. The panel of schoolteachers will get the syllabus and WBCS exam’s question papers of the past 20 years. Once the teachers are trained, they will join the coaching centres,” explains the officer.

Before joining the civil service, Karmakar was affiliated to a coaching centre in Kolkata that offered aspirants paid teaching.

“The centre in Kolkata also came forward saying they would take special classes on current affairs and other important issues online,’’ he said.

Surendra Kumar Meena, the district magistrate of Alipurduar, has appreciated Karmakar’s effort.

“He is doing a great job. Many young students nurture a dream to become a civil servant, but they don’t know how to proceed. Many of them give up because of lack of guidance. Karmakar’s initiative will definitely show them the right direction,’’ he said.

