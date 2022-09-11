Lucknow Diary

Namita Bajpai By

Mayawati nephew is new political scion?

There is a new character in the ongoing verbal duel between the SP and BSP that has continued since their bitter divorce in 2019. The previous Lok Sabha polls have seen the two arch-rivals coming together after 24 years. While BSP chief Mayawati has been taking on SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav, this week it was her nephew Akash Anand who joined the exchange. After Akhilesh termed BSP a party controlled by a jailer in Delhi, Akash Anand hit back saying, “The person who is talking about jailer is the one whose ‘Rampur wale uncle’ has not understood why is he not coming out of his AC room and whose party workers cannot dare to ask him why he wakes up at 2 (in the noon).”

Lucknow to get its own Jurassic Park

The state capital will have several new additions to the existing Janeshwar Mishra Park, which is spread over a whopping 275 acre. The first would be a Perfume Park on the lines of a similar facility in Dubai. For the perfume park, Lucknow Development Authority has released the initial amount. Besides, the vacant space of JM Park will also have a Jurassic Park and a Motion Park. Jurassic Park will have moving Dinosaurs made of old tyres. Both parks would have exhibits made of worn off stuff to keep them environment friendly. Visitors will have to cough an additional Rs 100 to visit these parks, over and above Rs 10 entry fee for the JM Park.

Hidden riches with an obscure political leader

The recent I-T raids on lesser known parties to expose the ‘donation scam’ have come up with eye-opening discoveries. The raid in UP has exposed transactions worth `425 crore by a party and its leader not many would be aware of – Apna Desh led by Abdul Mabood Idrisi. This gentleman also runs a watch repair shop in Sultanpur. It is alleged that Idrisi had made a person called Razzaq as the state president of his party in Gujarat and maximum donations have come from the western state, which is being considered a bid to turn black money into white. I-T sleuths have taken droves of documents from Idrisi’s place after a 16-hour search.

Namita bajpai

Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh

namita.bajpai@ newindianexpress.com

