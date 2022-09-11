Wetland systems to treat sewage water, says Delhi L-G

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena on Saturday directed officials to develop constructed wetland systems for natural treatment of sewage water over major drains in the city similar to that of the Neela Hauz biodiversity park.

Saxena visited the Neela Hauz Bio-diversity park developed by the Delhi Development Authority in south Delhi. Walking through the scenic “Constructed Wetland System (CWS)”, he described it as an exemplary model of urban rejuvenation and appreciated the DDA for developing and maintaining the park, said the officials.

After witnessing the natural water treating system that includes in-situ remediation of sewage water through two oxidation and stabilisation ponds, filtration zone and aquatic plants without using any power, and the quality of treated water thereof, he instructed officials to explore the possibility of developing such systems over other major drains in the city, they added.

Neela Hauz Biodiversity Park has been developed as the Neela Hauz Lake, which is a natural waterbody and used to supply drinking water to South Delhi.

It was nearly extinct due to urbanisation and the construction of the Aruna Asif Ali road bridge across the lake by the Public Works Department, said officials.

The lake has been restored through desiltation and excavation of solid waste dumps, in-situ biological remediation of 1 MLD of raw sewage, the only source of water to the lake, use of desilted and excavated material for making embankment and development of vegetation on the embankment to maintain the water quality.

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena on Saturday directed officials to develop constructed wetland systems for natural treatment of sewage water over major drains in the city similar to that of the Neela Hauz biodiversity park. Saxena visited the Neela Hauz Bio-diversity park developed by the Delhi Development Authority in south Delhi. Walking through the scenic “Constructed Wetland System (CWS)”, he described it as an exemplary model of urban rejuvenation and appreciated the DDA for developing and maintaining the park, said the officials. After witnessing the natural water treating system that includes in-situ remediation of sewage water through two oxidation and stabilisation ponds, filtration zone and aquatic plants without using any power, and the quality of treated water thereof, he instructed officials to explore the possibility of developing such systems over other major drains in the city, they added. Neela Hauz Biodiversity Park has been developed as the Neela Hauz Lake, which is a natural waterbody and used to supply drinking water to South Delhi. It was nearly extinct due to urbanisation and the construction of the Aruna Asif Ali road bridge across the lake by the Public Works Department, said officials. The lake has been restored through desiltation and excavation of solid waste dumps, in-situ biological remediation of 1 MLD of raw sewage, the only source of water to the lake, use of desilted and excavated material for making embankment and development of vegetation on the embankment to maintain the water quality.