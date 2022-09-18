Home The Sunday Standard

Activists seek more government shelters for strays to tackle dog bites in Kerala

To discuss the possibilities of a stray dog-free Kerala, a group of activists convened a meeting in the wake of rising cases of dog bites in the state.

Published: 18th September 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

dogbite

A canine waits for anti-rabies jab at Aikya Nagar Colony in Kadavanthra, Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

THRISSUR: To discuss the possibilities of a stray dog-free Kerala, a group of activists convened a meeting in the wake of rising cases of dog bites in the state.

The meeting decided to exert pressure on the state government to ensure shelter facilities for stray dogs instead of diverting funds for vaccination purposes when the quality of the vaccine itself is questionable.

Inaugurating the meeting, James Muttikkal pointed out that the stray dog menace has been haunting the state for the past several years. However, the state government failed to address it properly.

“In 2016, we organised a protest in Thrissur by felicitating Jose Maveli who offered money for those who killed stray dogs and later got arrested for it. We don’t want to kill stray dogs. But the situation is so grim that our children cannot even walk freely,” he said.

The activists said that instead of spending the funds for organising vaccination drives and giving compensation, the state government should take immediate steps to set up shelter centres for stray dogs. Once the stray dogs are shifted to the shelter centres, we can think about vaccination and sterilisation.

“The current vaccination drive is being conducted just to silence the public uproar. Once the public’s attention is diverted, the situation will go back to how it was,” he said.

The meeting decided to form a state-level organisation for stray dog-free Kerala and hold protests against the inefficiency of the state government in managing the issue.

Boy injured in the stray attack

Last week, another instance of a street dog attack was reported in the state. A 12-year-old boy, Nooras, was riding his bicycle in front of his house in Kozhikode district’s Arakkinaru on Sunday, September 11, when a street dog suddenly jumped up on him and began biting him.

The incident was recorded by a CCTV camera from a nearby house, and shows the dog attacking Nooras while he was in front of his house before Nooras was pulled to safety by his family.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stray dogs Kerala rabies Rabies Vaccine
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp