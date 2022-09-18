CBI moves Delhi court, seeks to cancel bail to Tejashwi

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday moved a petition at Delhi‘s Rouse Avenue court seeking the cancellation of bail given to Bihar’s deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav in a case involving the award of contracts in Railways.

The court had in October 2018 granted him bail after he appeared before it following summons issued against him in the matter related to alleged irregularities in granting operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm. Special CBI Judge Geetanjali Goel after hearing CBI’s submission issued a notice to Tejashwi asking for his reply before September 28 on which date the case is listed for next hearing.

The CBI, in the petition, brought to the notice of the court veiled threats by Tejashwi, and said it suspects he may influence witnesses. After the CBI raided houses of RJD ministers in connection with the ‘land-for-jobs’ case, Tejaswi last month said, “Don’t CBI officials have a family?”

