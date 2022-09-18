Chandigarh Diary: Opposition leader leaves no chance to hit out at CM Mann

Harpreet Bajwa By

CM Mann called back from Germany visit

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who is in Germany – on an official visit to woo investors to Punjab – has cut short his days there to reach Delhi on Saturday. Now, the CM will attend a meeting – scheduled on Sunday – called by Delhi Chief Minister and National Convenor of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal in presence of all 92 Punjab AAP MLAs, MPs and other leaders. Earlier, he was to come back on Monday, as the Chief Minister’s Office made the changes in the tickets. Interestingly, it was this week when Mann’s claim of carmaker luxury BMW setting up shop in Punjab had backfired. The BMW Group in India was swift to state that it has no plan as such.

Oppn leader leaves no chance to hit out at CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann continues his travails with AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia to poll-bound Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. To this, Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa hit out saying Mann has exploited the state to fulfil the wishes of his political masters. Mann joined the hubbub by issuing a statement from Germany that the BJP is trying to topple his government under the ‘Operation Lotus’. The Congress leader even went on to say that Mann now resists Kejriwal’s say in majority of issues pertaining to Punjab, and that this probably did not go down well with the latter.

As popularity dips, AAP MLAs told to go online

A few MLAs of ruling AAP got a survey done in their home constituencies to assess their popularity and to their surprise results were disappointing. Their graphs have dipped from where it was during the pre-election days in the state. Thus, to make amends the legislators have approached the party top brass in Delhi for a course correction to which they reportedly were told to use social media to lift their image. As per sources, they have been told to engage with the opposition leaders more often on social media.

CM Mann called back from Germany visit Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who is in Germany – on an official visit to woo investors to Punjab – has cut short his days there to reach Delhi on Saturday. Now, the CM will attend a meeting – scheduled on Sunday – called by Delhi Chief Minister and National Convenor of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal in presence of all 92 Punjab AAP MLAs, MPs and other leaders. Earlier, he was to come back on Monday, as the Chief Minister’s Office made the changes in the tickets. Interestingly, it was this week when Mann’s claim of carmaker luxury BMW setting up shop in Punjab had backfired. The BMW Group in India was swift to state that it has no plan as such. Oppn leader leaves no chance to hit out at CM Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann continues his travails with AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia to poll-bound Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. To this, Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa hit out saying Mann has exploited the state to fulfil the wishes of his political masters. Mann joined the hubbub by issuing a statement from Germany that the BJP is trying to topple his government under the ‘Operation Lotus’. The Congress leader even went on to say that Mann now resists Kejriwal’s say in majority of issues pertaining to Punjab, and that this probably did not go down well with the latter. As popularity dips, AAP MLAs told to go online A few MLAs of ruling AAP got a survey done in their home constituencies to assess their popularity and to their surprise results were disappointing. Their graphs have dipped from where it was during the pre-election days in the state. Thus, to make amends the legislators have approached the party top brass in Delhi for a course correction to which they reportedly were told to use social media to lift their image. As per sources, they have been told to engage with the opposition leaders more often on social media.