Deputy CM Sisodia okays makeover of West Delhi roads

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has approved road redevelopment projects worth Rs 29.77 crore for the city’s western part, according to a statement. Nine west Delhi roads, including Najafgarh Road, Punjab Garden Road, Ginni Devi Road, Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Marg, Pankaj Batra Marg and Lal Sai Mandir Marg, will be strengthened and given a new look under the project. He directed officials to follow safety norms during the construction work to avoid inconvenience to commuters.

“Government, as part of its vision to make city roads world-class, is conducting a survey with experts and preparing blueprints to make these stretches stronger and safe,” he said. The PWD will also maintain the pavements, central verges and service lanes, and railings of these road stretch.

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has approved road redevelopment projects worth Rs 29.77 crore for the city’s western part, according to a statement. Nine west Delhi roads, including Najafgarh Road, Punjab Garden Road, Ginni Devi Road, Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Marg, Pankaj Batra Marg and Lal Sai Mandir Marg, will be strengthened and given a new look under the project. He directed officials to follow safety norms during the construction work to avoid inconvenience to commuters. “Government, as part of its vision to make city roads world-class, is conducting a survey with experts and preparing blueprints to make these stretches stronger and safe,” he said. The PWD will also maintain the pavements, central verges and service lanes, and railings of these road stretch.