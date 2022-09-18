Home The Sunday Standard

Deputy CM Sisodia okays makeover of West Delhi roads

He directed officials to follow safety norms during the construction work to avoid inconvenience to commuters.

Published: 18th September 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has approved road redevelopment projects worth Rs 29.77 crore for the city’s western part, according to a statement. Nine west Delhi roads, including Najafgarh Road, Punjab Garden Road, Ginni Devi Road, Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Marg, Pankaj Batra Marg and Lal Sai Mandir Marg, will be strengthened and given a new look under the project. He directed officials to follow safety norms during the construction work to avoid inconvenience to commuters.

“Government, as part of its vision to make city roads world-class, is conducting a survey with experts and preparing blueprints to make these stretches stronger and safe,” he said. The PWD will also maintain the pavements, central verges and service lanes, and railings of these road stretch.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi roads Manish Sisodia
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp