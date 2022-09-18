Home The Sunday Standard

Four-day ACB custody for Amanatullah Khan in Waqf case

Published: 18th September 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan | Parveen Negi, EPS)

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

NEW DELHI: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was sent to four days Anti-Corruption Branch’s police custody by a Delhi court on Saturday, a day after he was arrested for alleged irregularities in Delhi Waqf Board’s funds. Reacting to Khan’s arrest, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “First they arrested Satyendra Jain but they were not able to present any evidence even after repeated queries by the court.

They then raided Manish Sisodia’s residence but found nothing. Now Amanatullah has been arrested. Will they arrest more MLAs?” Attacking the BJP, he said, “It seems they are suffering a lot in Gujarat polls.. The ACB maintained during the hearing that Khan did not cooperate with the agency’s probe even as it sought 14-day custody for the legislator.

According to the ACB, Khan will need to accompany agency sleuths to many locations, including Telangana, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Gujarat, to determine the money trail. Reports suggest that Khan appointed a few of his acquaintances, family members and close aides to the waqf board. Delhi Police arrested Khan’s alleged aide Hamid Ali in an Arms Act case on Friday. During the raid, police found an illegal weapon and live cartridges from Ali’s house.

Police have lodged three FIRs, including one in which ACB officers were allegedly manhandled by some persons while conducting searches outside Khan’s house. “The second case was registered against Kaushar Imam Siddique under the Arms Act. A country-made pistol and three live rounds were recovered from his place,” said DCP (South East) Esha Pandey. Siddique, however, is yet to be arrested, Pandey said. The third case relates to obstructing ACB officers from carrying out their lawful duty.

