Need for better nutrition info on packaged foods: IIPHG

As recommended by science, we must ensure that all packaged food available in the market has cut-offs for harmful ingredients.

MUMBAI: Sugar, salts and fat in packaged foods may be responsible for many health problems, and it is necessary to clearly mention the proportion of harmful elements in the packaging. Adequate nutrition information – with regard to chips, noodles, chocolates and ice cream, etc –  can make a difference over negative nutrition caused by such additives, cites the country’s nutrition monitor and doctors.

The Indian Institute of Public Health Gandhinagar (IIPHG) pointed out that 5.8 million Indians die every year from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as cancer, diabetes, uncontrolled hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases. Although hard to treat, many of these deadly diseases can be prevented with adequate information of harmful elements on food packaging.

According to IIPHG, packaged foods besides being ultra-processed, are often high in harmful ingredients – sugar, salts, and bad fat. A front-of-package label (FOPL)  that warns people about products high in these negative nutrients associated with the NCD burden in India, is the need of the hour, IIPHG advices. IIPHG’s director Dr Dileep Mavalankar said, "India must adopt a front-of-package label (FOPL) for packaged foods that is ‘best suited for its people."

“Unhealthy diet is responsible for more deaths worldwide than any other risk factor and is a leading cause of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease,” said Dr Bina Vadalia, assistant director, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Gujarat. India’s food and beverage industry are one of the world’s largest with a sales volume of 34 million tons, the doctor said.

Studies have shown that in Indian households, children – both urban and rural – consume very high quantities of chips, instant noodles, chocolates, and icecream. Ultra-processed food and beverages which contain sugar, salt, and saturated fats much higher than the recommended thresholds, are making our children susceptible to NCDs at high rates. As recommended by science, we must ensure that all packaged food available in the market has cut-offs for harmful ingredients.

On industrial interventions into this problem, a snack manufacturer from Gujarat, Satyen Shah said, “The packaged food industry which is growing at a record pace in India, is ready to play a proactive role in building a healthier food system for our country. I am optimistic that a strong FOPL will help us convey nutrition information to our consumers simply and effectively.”

Kavita Sardana, advisor of Adani Foundation, said, “If we are to safeguard the health of our youth and children, the time to fix the food system is now. FSSAI has initiated this very important process. We hope it can soon adopt a simple and interpretive FOPL that is consumer friendly.”

