Home The Sunday Standard

Patient Safety Day: WHO stresses on ending unsafe medication ways

Unsafe medication practices and errors can occur at different stages. It can result from weak medication systems or human factors such as fatigue, poor environmental conditions or staff shortages.

Published: 18th September 2022 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

NEW DELHI: On World Patient Safety Day, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday highlighted the need to prevent avoidable harm in healthcare systems with a focus on ending unsafe medication practices and errors. In addition to causing significant disability and death, unsafe medication practices and errors cost an estimated USD 42 million annually.

In low-and middle-income countries, including in the WHO South-East Asia Region (SERO), patient harm due to unsafe care contributes to an estimated 134 million adverse events annually, resulting in around 2.6 million deaths, said WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh.

Unsafe medication practices and errors can occur at different stages. It can result from weak medication systems or human factors such as fatigue, poor environmental conditions or staff shortages, she said. Since 2015, the WHO SERO region has made targeted efforts to reduce unsafe medication practices and errors with a focus on addressing counterfeit and substandard products and enhancing patient safety and reporting systems, said a statement.

Specific region-wide attention is paid to reducing medication-related harm in elderly patient care, intensive care, highly specialised or surgical care, and emergency medicine. WHO continues to support countries of the region to adopt a system-wide approach to promoting safe medication practices with a focus on several priorities.

This is done by supporting policymakers to establish patient safety incident reporting and learning systems. Second, by empowering healthcare leaders to develop standard operating procedures for safe medication use while increasing health worker training and adherence, she said.

Health workers are supported to stay up to date on safe medication practices. Also, both health professionals and patients are encouraged to be aware of and act on WHO’s ‘Know, Check, Ask’ protocol which aims at increasing public awareness about the importance of using medication safely.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WHO medication World Patient Safety Day
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp