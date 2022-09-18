Home The Sunday Standard

Railways plans to link 132 disconnected districts

Detail Project Report being prepared to find those districts that have not yet been shown on rail map

Published: 18th September 2022 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways image used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

Indian Railways image used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways has decided to link those district headquarter towns in the country that were still not on rail map. The Railways will conduct a study to include them in the rail map to connect them to the rest of India. Earlier, the Niti Aayog had also suggested that the Indian Railways should prepare a plan on the line of Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojna and the National Highway Development Programme (NHDP) to link districts which are still not on rail map.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw sharing this at a program in Bhubneshwar on Thursday said that the railways is working on the project to identify the district headquarters towns which are still not on rail map in the country. The railways has also prepared a satellite map to identify such district headquarters towns.

Through the satellite mapping, the Railways is learnt to have identified 132 district headquarter towns that need to be on the rail map. Sources in the Railways Ministry hinted that most of such district headquarter towns that have been identified are from Northeast and South Indian region besides other parts of country. “A Detail Project Report (DPR) is being prepared by the Railways for bringing the identified 132 district headquarters towns on rail map,” a source said.

Citing some example, a railways source said: “There are many district headquarters in towns like Idukki and Wayanad in Kerala, Dhar, Khargone and Barwani in tribal dominated Madhya Pradesh districts, which are still not on rail map.”

Wayanad is the parliamentary constituency of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the closet railways station to this district headquarter is Kozhikode which is about 110 km away. Similarly, Madikeri, the district headquarters of Karnataka’s Kodagu district, is still not on rail map like many other district headquarter towns in the country. Its nearest railways station is Mysore that is about 95 km away and Kannur in Kerala that is about 79 km away.

“With the successful execution of this work plan, the number of railways stations will certainly increase from 7,349 to more than 7400 in the country the number of passengers travelling daily will also get a boost giving a rise in revenue from passenger services to the national transporters,” said a source in the Ministry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Railways Railway map Map
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp