Siddaramaiah visits khadi unit ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s yatra

Siddaramaiah garlanded the statue of Mahatma who had visited Badanavalu in 1932 and was impressed with the success of the centre that was started with just four Dalit women.

MYSURU: With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi planing to visit the historic Badanavalu khadi gramodhyoga kendra and celebrate Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah along with party leaders visited the unit and spent more than an hour there.

Siddaramaiah garlanded the statue of Mahatma who had visited Badanavalu in 1932 and was impressed with the success of the centre that was started with just four Dalit women. Later, the centre had over 400 women working at it and Khadi spun here was sent to various parts of the country.

Siddaramaiah went around the premises spread over 7.5 acres and saw rare photographs besides interacting with women working at the unit. He said Badanavalu will be developed as a centre of self-sufficiency and women empowerment in the coming days which will be a fitting tribute to Gandhiji.

He said Rahul Gandhi will visit the centre and celebrate Gandhi Jayanti along with women workers. KPCC working president R Dhruvanarayan, AICC secretary Rosy John, former MLAs and others accompanied Siddaramaiah.

