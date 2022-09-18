Utilise incentives to Kalyana Karnataka region: Bommai to traders

Express News Service By

KALABURAGI: The Hyderabad Karnataka Chamber of Commerce & Industries was renamed as Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce & Industries by the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai here on Saturday. Speaking after renaming the HK Chamber of Commerce as KK Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Bommai appreciated the Chamber as one of the best Chambers of Commerce in Karnataka and said that the chamber is rendering yeoman service to the trade and commerce of the region. He called upon the trade and commerce of the region to make use of the incentives and concessions extended to Kalyana Karnataka Region in a better way.

He opined that it will not be sufficient to just submit memoranda and think that all will happen automatically. He urged trade and commerce sectors to make it a point to pursue the matter at the government secretariat level after submission of their memorandum to ensure that their target goal of developmental projects is achieved.

Minister for Medium and Large Scale Industries Murugesh Nirani who is also Kalaburagi District in-charge Minister also spoke on the occasion and urged the people of the region to participate in the forthcoming Global Investors Meet to be organised by Karnataka government in November.

President of KKCC & I Prashant Mankar in his welcome address requested the Chief Minister for the industrialisation of the region and ways and means to establish the promised “Jewellery Park” and also develop the IT Park in Kalaburagi city. He also sought an economic package for the crumbling Dall Industry in Kalaburagi city. Hon. Secretary of KKCC & I Sharanabasappa and managing committee members were present on the occasion.

Kalyan Karnataka liberation celebrated

Ramakrishna Prasad of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) unfurled the national flag on Saturday to mark Kalyana Karnataka liberation day at Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) near Koppal. He said the late former union home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was key in ensuring liberation for the region from the clutches of the Nizam of Hyderabad.Over the years, the region has been accorded special status under Article 371 (J) of the constitution to facilitate opportunities in education and employment, he said.

KALABURAGI: The Hyderabad Karnataka Chamber of Commerce & Industries was renamed as Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce & Industries by the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai here on Saturday. Speaking after renaming the HK Chamber of Commerce as KK Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Bommai appreciated the Chamber as one of the best Chambers of Commerce in Karnataka and said that the chamber is rendering yeoman service to the trade and commerce of the region. He called upon the trade and commerce of the region to make use of the incentives and concessions extended to Kalyana Karnataka Region in a better way. He opined that it will not be sufficient to just submit memoranda and think that all will happen automatically. He urged trade and commerce sectors to make it a point to pursue the matter at the government secretariat level after submission of their memorandum to ensure that their target goal of developmental projects is achieved. Minister for Medium and Large Scale Industries Murugesh Nirani who is also Kalaburagi District in-charge Minister also spoke on the occasion and urged the people of the region to participate in the forthcoming Global Investors Meet to be organised by Karnataka government in November. President of KKCC & I Prashant Mankar in his welcome address requested the Chief Minister for the industrialisation of the region and ways and means to establish the promised “Jewellery Park” and also develop the IT Park in Kalaburagi city. He also sought an economic package for the crumbling Dall Industry in Kalaburagi city. Hon. Secretary of KKCC & I Sharanabasappa and managing committee members were present on the occasion. Kalyan Karnataka liberation celebrated Ramakrishna Prasad of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) unfurled the national flag on Saturday to mark Kalyana Karnataka liberation day at Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) near Koppal. He said the late former union home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was key in ensuring liberation for the region from the clutches of the Nizam of Hyderabad.Over the years, the region has been accorded special status under Article 371 (J) of the constitution to facilitate opportunities in education and employment, he said.