L-G orders FIR against DJB officials

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has asked Delhi chief secretary, Naresh Kumar, to lodge an FIR against officials of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), a bank and a private company for allegedly embezzling `20 crore in water bills, sources at L-G office said on Saturday.

According to officials, a case where cash amounting over `20 crore was collected from 2012 onwards as water bills went to a private bank account rather than DJB’s bank account for several years first came to light in 2019, but even then the water utility extended the contract of the “embezzlers” by a year.

Saxena also directed Kumar to identify the DJB officials involved in the alleged siphoning of funds and submit an action taken report within the next 15 days, officials said.

The DJB appointed the bank to collect water bills on its behalf through an order in June 2012 for three years. It was further extended in 2016, 2017 and then again in 2019 even after the fraud was detected, officials said.“The bank in turn had in total violation of the terms of contract and in the knowledge of DJB officials, engaged a private company for the collection of cash and cheques and deposition of the same in DJB’s bank account,” said officials.

The fresh allegations come amid a bitter tussle going on between L-G and the AAP-led Delhi government. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had also recommended a probe into the matter after it was brought to his notice by the then chief executive officer.

AAP’s chief spokesperson and DJB vice-chairman Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the matter pertains to the period from 2012 in which allegation has been made about connivance of central bank officials and DJB officials. “We welcome any such probe. DJB CEO said that strict action should be taken on the bank officials as well as DJB officials if they are found guilty,” he said.

The L-G has opened a series of investigations against the elected government functionaries starting from the CBI probe in Delhi excise policy 2021-22, which led to raids at Sisodia’s residence and him being named as one of the accused in the case.

L-G SEEKS REPORT ON ACTION WITHIN 15 DAYS

VK Saxena also directed Kumar to identify the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials involved in the alleged siphoning of funds and submit an action taken report within the next 15 days, officials said. The DJB appointed the bank to collect water bills on its behalf through an order in June 2012 for three years. It was further extended in 2016, 2017 and then again in 2019 even after the fraud was detected, officials said.

