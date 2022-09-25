Modi sounds poll bugle in Himachal

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Sounding a bugle in the poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the coalition governments have failed to deliver leading to the world casting a doubt on India’s ability. PM Modi was virtually addressing Yuva Vijay Sankalp Rally organized by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha at Paddal Ground in Mandi. He had to cancel his visit to Mandi due to inclement weather. PM Modi said the BJP is focused on giving job opportunities to the youth. “The BJP government is working to boost tourism in Himachal,’’ he said.

Expressing gratitude to the youth for assembling at the rally venue braving the rain, Modi said, “The BJP trusts the youth the most. Now the youth will help make India a developed nation in the ‘Azadi ka amrit kaal’,’’he said. Saying that the youth have made up their mind for the returnof the BJP government in the state, he said, “The youth of Himachal know that with a clear and honest intention if anyone can develop Himachal that is only BJP.”

He further added that India was benefitting from the enthusiasm and skills of the youth of Himachal Pradesh. It is the BJP’s priority to further encourage them, he added. Aiming to woo the voters below 40, who comprise nearly 45 per cent of the electorate, Modi said the BJP’s top priority is always to give maximum opportunities to the youth.

“Be it a chief minister, an MP or a minister, the BJP is a political party in the country in which the youth is represented the most,” he said.While acknowledging the contributions of Himachal Pradesh in development of the nation and safeguarding the frontiers, Modi said that the hill state has played a significant role in the progress of India’s development and freedom movement. He said that the energy of the youth of Himachal is being continuously harnessed for the country.

“Be it sports or art, the enthusiasm and skills of the youth of Himachal Pradesh are benefitting the nation. It is the priority of the BJP to encourage the youth,’’ he said. Modi also assured the people of the state that he would soon visit Himachal to seek the blessings and benevolence of people of the state. He also mentioned that the union government has allocated record funds fornational highways in Himachal Pradesh and has approved the proposal to add the Hatti community of Sirmaur district to the list of Scheduled Tribes in the state.

The PM said that the Centre government had sanctioned various national institutions in Himachal Pradesh during the past eight years. He said that Bulk Drug Pharma Park and Medical Devices Park would be set up in the state, which would provide employment opportunities to the youth. He said that he has an emotional relation with the state.

He said that whenever he visits Himachal Pradesh, he feels that he has visited his second home. He said that in the coming days he would definitely visit the state. CM Jai Ram Thakur said due to bad weather the PM could not come to Mandi personally. He expressed his gratitudeto PM Modi and the Union government for approval of Bulk Drug Pharma Park.

