OBC face likely to be non-Gandhi Congress president

JAIPUR: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is no stranger to headlines but this time he is in the news for a unique reason. His name has been doing the rounds to be the next Congress president. This week Rahul Gandhi turned down the request to return as the President of the party. Gehlot is now the front runner for the top post in the AICC and after 25 years, he will be the only non-Gandhi face, who will head the Congress.

In 1998, Sitaraman Kesri replaced Sonia Gandhi as party chief.

Soft-spoken and ever-smiling Ashok Gehlot was born on May 3, 1951, and comes from a modest OBC background in the Jodhpur district, the heartland of Western Rajasthan. Gehlot started his public life in the hospitals of Jodhpur, meeting the patients admitted from far-flung villages and writing letters to their family members. Gehlot caught the attention of the Congress leadership when he was seen working in refugee camps in East Bengal in 1971. He was spotted by Indira Gandhi and rose quickly through the Congress ranks after becoming NSUI president.

Due to the anti-incumbency wave owing to the Emergency when no Congress leader wanted to contest the elections, 26-year-old Ashok Gehlot easily got the ticket from the Sardarpura seat of Jodhpur. In 1977, he lost the assembly elections. During the 1980 Lok Sabha elections, many senior leaders were opposing Indira Gandhi. Then 29-year-old young Ashok Gehlot was fielded by Indira Gandhi in the Lok Sabha elections. Gehlot won and this became the period of his rise.

Gehlot is a keen believer in Gandhian philosophy and is committed to following his ideology in his style of functioning. Gehlot is known for his organisational skills and was one of the youngest to become PCC chief at the age of 35. After the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, when the non-experienced Sonia Gandhi wanted the support of all the big leaders, many protested. At that time Gehlot stood by Sonia. He became a confidant of Sonia Gandhi.

Though he had a major victory in 1998, the party lost the next state Assembly elections in 2003. Similarly, he became CM for the second time in 2008 and the party was routed in the state in 2013. His critics say that one of the weaknesses of the veteran Congress stalwart is that when he is in power he gets surrounded by a coterie and then there is centralization of power. His first tenure was dominated by Gehlot versus Jats, his second tenure was dominated by Gehlot versus C P Joshi and the third tenure has been dominated by Gehlot versus Sachin Pilot tussles.

In 2005, when he took out a 400 km journey from Sabarmati to Dandi, Gehlot was sent as a coordinator. When elections took place in Gujarat in 2017, he was sent as in-charge. Gehlot brought the weak Congress to the brink of victory. He sent MLAs to Karnataka and ensured Ahmed Patel victory in the Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat. His governance reflects a deep commitment to social welfare schemes. The credit of implementing the first free medicine scheme in the country in Rajasthan also goes to Gehlot, which has been followed by many states as a model. Moreover, Indira Awas Yojna for the poor, food for 8 rupees through Indira Rasoi, Rajiv Gandhi English Medium school, and Chiranjeevi scheme with health insurance of `10 lakh are all successful schemes run by the Gehlot government.

He is called the ‘Man of the Organisation’. the challenge before Gehlot is to rebuild the Congress organization in the country at the booth and block level. If all goes well, he will take over the reins of the party at a time when the weakest position of the party is in the Hindi belt.

There is a Congress government in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The party is in power through allies in Bihar and Jharkhand. In states like Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bengal, UP, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Assam, the party’s hold is continuously loosening. All eyes will be on how the Congress veteran known as the magician of Rajasthan’s politics takes the challenge to revive the grand old party so that it can challenge BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. To strengthen the unity of the opposition, we will have to fight the nationalism and Hindutva movement of the BJP by engaging with other parties.

