PM to lay foundation of world’s first CNG terminal in Bhavnagar 

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the world’s first CNG Terminal at Bhavnagar on September 29. Foresight Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) for the development of a CNG Terminal in Gujarat during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Business Summit 2019.

The port will be developed at a cost of Rs 4024 crore and will have the state-of-the-art infrastructure for the World’s first CNG Terminal along with the state of art world’s fourth largest lock gate system.

In addition to the CNG Terminal, the port will also cater to the future needs and demands of the Bhavnagar district for upcoming projects such as vehicle scrapping, container manufacturing, other mega projects, and the Dholera Special Investment Region in particular.

The port will also have an ultra-modern container terminal, multi-purpose terminal, and liquid terminal with direct door-step connectivity to the existing roadway and railway network connecting to the largest industrial zones, dedicated freight corridor, and Northern hinterland of the country.

The proposed port will also result in several economic benefits and cost savings with more cargo volume handling at lesser inland distance travel. The port will help generate direct and indirect employment of up to 1,100 people and will also result in increasing the ancillary port-related services opportunities.

Moreover, the CNG Import Terminal will provide an additional alternate source of energy to meet the growing demands for clean energy. The promoters have already signed an agreement for the supply of CNG and the development of the CNG Export Terminal with RAK Gas, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. The supply mechanism of CNG once operational will be revolutionary, enabling India to tap small-scale and stranded gas volumes which are yet to be utilised.

