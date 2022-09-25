Home The Sunday Standard

Seven minors held in Delhi for robbing Rs 1000, pizza from delivery boy

The Delhi Police arrested seven minors for allegedly robbing `1,200 and a pizza from a delivery boy in South Delhi on Saturday.

Published: 25th September 2022 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image for representational purpose only.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police arrested seven minors for allegedly robbing `1,200 and a pizza from a delivery boy in South Delhi on Saturday. “A delivery boy reported at Tigri Police Station that he went to deliver pizza at Devli Road near Parveen Devi mandir. On reaching there, he called the customer, who along with three others came carrying stone,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Choudhary.  He added that they threatened the delivery boy to hand over all his belongings to them. The complainant gave `1,200 to them and took the pizza as well without paying the money.

Acting on the complaint, the police constituted a team to investigate the matter. After looking at the CCTV footage, the police apprehended all the seven minors involved in the crime.During interrogation, the accused informed the police that they were drug and alcohol addicts and needed money to buy the necessaries.The police recovered a mobile phone and an FIR has been registered under sections 392 (Punishment for the robbery) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at the Tigri Police station.  

“The staff involved in this good work is being suitably rewarded,” announced DCP.  Similar to this , on the intervening night of 22 and 23rd September, three people robbed a mobile phone and motorcycle of a Zomato delivery boy in the Neb Sarai area of South Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp