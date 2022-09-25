Seven minors held in Delhi for robbing Rs 1000, pizza from delivery boy

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police arrested seven minors for allegedly robbing `1,200 and a pizza from a delivery boy in South Delhi on Saturday. “A delivery boy reported at Tigri Police Station that he went to deliver pizza at Devli Road near Parveen Devi mandir. On reaching there, he called the customer, who along with three others came carrying stone,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Choudhary. He added that they threatened the delivery boy to hand over all his belongings to them. The complainant gave `1,200 to them and took the pizza as well without paying the money.

Acting on the complaint, the police constituted a team to investigate the matter. After looking at the CCTV footage, the police apprehended all the seven minors involved in the crime.During interrogation, the accused informed the police that they were drug and alcohol addicts and needed money to buy the necessaries.The police recovered a mobile phone and an FIR has been registered under sections 392 (Punishment for the robbery) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at the Tigri Police station.

“The staff involved in this good work is being suitably rewarded,” announced DCP. Similar to this , on the intervening night of 22 and 23rd September, three people robbed a mobile phone and motorcycle of a Zomato delivery boy in the Neb Sarai area of South Delhi.

