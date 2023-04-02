Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi Assembly committee suggests extending free education to EWS students

The Committee on Welfare of SC/STs urged the government’s Education department to consider its recommendation and take necessary steps to extend the benefits.

Published: 02nd April 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

classroom-desks-schools-students

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi Assembly committee has recommended an extension of the benefits of free education to all students from Economically Weaker Sections studying in private schools up to Class 12, officials said on Saturday. The Committee on Welfare of SC/STs urged the government’s Education department to consider its recommendation and take necessary steps to extend the benefits.

The committee met on Saturday under the chairmanship of Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi. During the meeting, it was discussed that the Right to Education Act currently provides for free and compulsory education to all children between the ages of six and 14 but the benefits are only provided up to Class 8, it said in a statement.

“This has left many EWS/DG (Disadvantaged Group) students in Delhi struggling to pay the fees beyond Class 8 and some are even at the risk of dropping out... the committee on Welfare of SC/STs has thus recommended that the Education department of Delhi extend the benefits of free education to all economically weaker section (EWS/DG) students studying in private schools up to Class 12,” it said.

It also noted that some private schools that received land from government agencies already provide free education to children from Economically Weaker Sections/Disadvantaged Groups up to Class 12. The committee asserted that it is essential to provide continuous access to education to all children, regardless of their socioeconomic background.

“Extending the benefits of free education to all EWS/DG students up to Class 12 will ensure that they receive a complete education and have the opportunity to pursue higher studies and have better career prospects,” the committee said.

TAGS
Delhi Assembly committee economically weaker sections Free education
