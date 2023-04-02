Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi CM ups ante on Modi’s degree issue

Kejriwal says an educated PM wouldn’t have taken steps such as demonetisation, farm laws

Published: 02nd April 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Gujarat HC verdict on PM Narendra Modi’s degree issue had further increased the ‘suspicion’ over claims about his academic qualification, and that he would not have taken steps like demonetisation if he was educated.

“I have only one question today. Whether in the 21st century, India’s prime minister should be educated or not. Does India need an educated PM,” Kejriwal said. Gujarat University is unwilling to part with the information on Modi’s degree either due to his ‘arrogance’ or his degree is ‘fake’, Kejriwal added.

“Entire country is stunned by the court order because there should be freedom to seek information and ask questions in a democracy,” Kejriwal said at a press conference. “If the PM had studied at Gujarat University or Delhi University, they should have been celebrating it; instead they are hiding the information,” he said.

“If PM is not educated, the officers and various other people will come and get his signature anywhere, get anything passed like the note ban (demonetisation) due to which the country had to suffer a lot,” he added.

“If PM Modi were educated, he would not have implemented the note ban. GST was a very good concept but the way it was implemented by the Modi government ruined the country’s economy,” Kejriwal alleged. “All three farm laws which were brought without consulting with the people had to be withdrawn eventually. So this is the way anyone can fool the PM if he is not educated,” he added.

ALSO READ | Gujarat HC sets aside CIC order to furnish information on Modi's degrees, fines Kejriwal

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed the AAP chief for his remarks on the PM. “The AAP, whose corruption is gradually being established completely, has stooped to the lowest levels of political discourse to defend itself,” he said.

AAP chief losing his mind, says BJP

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed the AAP chief for his remarks on the PM. “The AAP, whose corruption is gradually being established completely, has stooped to the lowest levels of political discourse to defend itself. The way corruption is gradually being proved, Kejriwal has perhaps reached the verge of going mad,” the BJP spokesperson said.

