Haj committee blames AAP for an eviction notice, seeks L-G’s help

Kausar said the DUSIB had sent a notice to the committee asking it to vacate its premises at Haj Manjil at Turkman Gate over rent dues.

Published: 02nd April 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Kausar Jahan

 Delhi State Haj Committee chairperson Kausar Jahan

NEW DELHI: Delhi State Haj Committee chairperson Kausar Jahan on Saturday met L-G V K Saxena seeking his intervention regarding a notice received by it for vacating its premises rented from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

The Haj committee is controlled by the BJP. Later, in a press conference at the Delhi BJP office, Kausar, accompanied by the party’s national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi, accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of harassing the Haj committee.

No immediate reaction was available from the DUSIB or the ruling AAP to the BJP leaders’ charges. Kausar said the DUSIB had sent a notice to the committee asking it to vacate its premises at Haj Manjil at Turkman Gate over rent dues.

Condemning the notice during the month of Ramzan and when the Haj committee is busy with preparations for the Haj pilgrimage, Kausar urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to withdraw the vacation notice. Ilmi said the notice by the Delhi government agency was shameful as it was a religious body looking after the pilgrimage of Muslims.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged that the DUSIB notice was an act of vendetta by the AAP government since Kausar Jahan, a BJP leader, was elected chairperson of the Haj committee.

“It is regrettable that the Kejriwal government is so callous and considers Muslims as only a vote bank and having failed to get its own party man elected as Delhi Haj Committee chairperson, it has now resorted to issuing vacation notice to the Haj committee, ” Kapoor charged.

