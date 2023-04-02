Jamiat Ulama opposes same-sex marriage in apex court

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Terming ‘same sex marriages’ as a free-floating system, Jamiat Ulama I Hind has told the Supreme Court that this concept cannot be introduced in India. Opposing a batch of pleas that seek legal recognition same-sex marriage, Jamiat said as a legal institution marriage between the opposite sexes has been central to the legal regime of India.

The Jamiat application also stated Islam’s prohibition of homosexuality has been categorical from the dawn of the religion of Islam itself. Underlining the Islamic belief that marriage is a socio-religious institution between a biological man and a biological woman, the body has stated that any different interpretation given to the marriage will lead to the persons claiming to be married under this category as “non- adherents”.

“Concept of same-sex marriage goes to attack the family system rather than making a family through this process. It is complete contravention of the established understanding of the concept of marriage in all personal laws, i.e., between a biological man and a biological woman and thus intends rake up the very core, i.e. the structure of a family unit in prevailing in the personal laws system,” the application stated.

