March sees second highest GST collection of Rs 1.6 lakh crore

The monthly Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in March crossed 1.6 lakh crore, only for the second time since the implementation of the GST regime in July 2017.

Published: 02nd April 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI:  The monthly Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in March crossed 1.6 lakh crore, only for the second time since the implementation of the GST regime in July 2017. The government collected Rs 160,122 crore in March 2023, which is 13% higher than that of the same month last year. The peak GST collection was in April 2022, when the figure stood at Rs 167,540 crore.

In 2022-23, the total GST collection was at a record high of Rs 18.1 lakh crore, 22% more than the mop-up the previous year. The average monthly collection in FY23, thus, crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore, which is significantly higher than the average monthly pool of Rs 1.23 lakh crore in the previous year.

The surge in GST collection has been attributed to the overall jump in economic activity as well as better compliance, thanks to a crackdown on tax evasion and illegal availing of input tax credits. According to a finance ministry statement, the filing of returns during March 2023 was the highest ever with 93.2% of the statement of invoices (in GSTR-1) and 91.4% of returns (in GSTR-3B) of February filed till March 2023 as compared to 83.1% and 84.7% respectively same month last year.

Vivek Jalan, the partner in Tax Connect Advisory, said businesses have also realised that robust compliance is the only way forward under GST. “A significant boost in GST return filing taking the compliance ratio to more than 90% from early 80% shows that Indian businesses are fast moving into the mainstream,” he said.

Of late, the government has increased its crackdown on GST evasion. Recently, junior finance minister Pankaj Chaudhary informed Parliament that 13,500 cases of GST offences have been registered during April- February of the current financial year. In FY22, the corresponding number was 12,600.

