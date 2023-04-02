Home The Sunday Standard

Police suspect Amritpal, aide got separated

At least seven deras or gurdwaras have been used by the duo for hiding.

Fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh.

CHANDIGARH:  Police suspect that pro-Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh and his close aide Papalpreet Singh separated from each other in Hoshiarpur following a police chase. Fresh CCTV footage has surfaced on social media purportedly showing Papalpreet in a dera.  

At least seven deras or gurdwaras have been used by the duo for hiding. This footage is from when a team of the counter-intelligence wing of the Punjab Police chased an Innova vehicle from Phagwara after it suspected that the fugitive and his aide could be travelling in it. 

Sources said after their March 28 escape, Papalpreet and another person identified as Gurkirat Singh, spent the night in a tubewell room before walking to the dera near Pandori Bibi where CCTV cameras captured their movement.  

“Amritpal and Papalpreet got separated on March 28, when counter-intelligence sleuths were chasing them,’’ said an official. He suspected that Amritpal recorded his second video at a dera which was released on Thursday.

