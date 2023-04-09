Home The Sunday Standard

Ajit Pawar looking to do an Eknath Shinde in NCP?

Though Ajit Pawar has denied having any such plan, sources said NCP MLAs have informed party chief Sharad Pawar about the development.

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

NEW DELHI:  Nationalist Congress (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar is likely to walk out of the party and join hands with the BJP to keep Maharashtra’s coalition government afloat in case the Supreme Court disqualifies Shiv Sena MLAs who had split the party under the leadership of Eknath Shinde last year. Sources said that Ajit Pawar, who had taken all by surprise in 2019 with an early morning oath-taking in alliance with the BJP, is once again working on a similar plan. He has been in touch with NCP MLAs in order to effect an Eknath Shinde-style coup in the party.

Though Ajit Pawar has denied having any such plan, sources said NCP MLAs have informed party chief Sharad Pawar about the development. Sources said that there is nervousness in the Maharashtra ruling alliance due to the Supreme Court’s observations during the hearing of the Shiv Sena split case. The final verdict in the case is likely to be delivered by the court before May 15 when Justice M R Shah, one of the five judges of the constitutional bench hearing the case, is retiring.

The ruling alliance fears that the verdict may go either way. The hearing in the case has been completed and the judgment is reserved. Ajit Pawar’s coup attempt is said to be the BJP’s Plan B for holding on to power in Maharashtra. The BJP, which has the largest number of MLAs in the state, is reportedly working closely with Ajit Pawar.

Sharad Pawar is said to be aware of his nephew’s plans and is trying to keep his flock united. Sources said there is no link between Ajit Pawar’s latest move and Sharad Pawar’s critical remarks on the Opposition demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Adani. Sources dismissed reports that Ajit’s actions may have his uncle’s blessings and said that Sharad Pawar is completely opposed to any understanding with the BJP. Rumours in this regard started doing the rounds with Ajit Pawar going incommunicado after Sharad Pawar’s remarks on the JPC. According to sources, the Maratha strongman is extremely upset. Some changes in the party within and outside the Assembly may soon be made in order to avert a split.

