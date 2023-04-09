Bihar: Prohibition law’s domino effect results in overcrowding of jails

Ramashankar By

PATNA: Concerned with overcrowding of jails, particularly after the enforcement of prohibition law, Bihar prison directorate has sent a proposal to the state for constructing 13 new jails in the state. Against the present capacity of 47,750, 62,108 prisoners, including 2,730 women, are lodged in 59 jails.

The Nitish government has reportedly taken a decision to construct a Mandal- level jail in Madhepura and 12 sub-divisional jails. New jails are proposed to be constructed in Kahalgaon, Nirmali, Narkatiaganj, Rajgir, Madora, Rajauli, Siwan, Gopalganj, Chakia, Pakridayal, Mahnar and Simri Bakhtiyarpur.

The capacity of jails in Bhabhua, Jamui, Aurangabad, Arwal and Paliganj are being increased. Source said 33 additional prisoner cells in 15 prisons will be constructed. A large number of people, who are lodged in jails, are from the poor section of society and are not in a position to hire an advocate who can argue their case in courts. Many of them are languishing in jails.

The Bihar government enforced total prohibition on April 5, 2016 and subsequently, a major drive was launched against liquor smugglers, bootleggers and boozers to check the consumption of liquor. The police have arrested a large number of violators of the law as the sale and consumption of liquor continued in the state. There have also been instances of hooch tragedies, claiming the lives of hundreds of people.

The prohibition law has also been relaxed for first-time offenders as the Authorities, instead of putting them behind bars, will slap a penalty on them. The law has also been criticised for its alleged draconian provisions even as former CM and HAM supremo Jitan Ram Manjhi has asked the state government to amend the law.

