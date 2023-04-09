Home The Sunday Standard

Bihar: Prohibition law’s domino effect results in overcrowding of jails

The Nitish government has reportedly taken a decision to construct a Mandal- level jail in Madhepura and 12 sub-divisional jails.

Published: 09th April 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

PATNA: Concerned with overcrowding of jails, particularly after the enforcement of prohibition law, Bihar prison directorate has sent a proposal to the state for constructing 13 new jails in the state. Against the present capacity of 47,750, 62,108 prisoners, including 2,730 women, are lodged in 59 jails.

The Nitish government has reportedly taken a decision to construct a Mandal- level jail in Madhepura and 12 sub-divisional jails. New jails are proposed to be constructed in Kahalgaon, Nirmali, Narkatiaganj, Rajgir, Madora, Rajauli, Siwan, Gopalganj, Chakia, Pakridayal, Mahnar and Simri Bakhtiyarpur.

The capacity of jails in Bhabhua, Jamui, Aurangabad, Arwal and Paliganj are being increased. Source said 33 additional prisoner cells in 15 prisons will be constructed. A large number of people, who are lodged in jails, are from the poor section of society and are not in a position to hire an advocate who can argue their case in courts. Many of them are languishing in jails.

The Bihar government enforced total prohibition on April 5, 2016 and subsequently, a major drive was launched against liquor smugglers, bootleggers and boozers to check the consumption of liquor. The police have arrested a large number of violators of the law as the sale and consumption of liquor continued in the state. There have also been instances of hooch tragedies, claiming the lives of hundreds of people.

The prohibition law has also been relaxed for first-time offenders as the Authorities, instead of putting them behind bars, will slap a penalty on them. The law has also been criticised for its alleged draconian provisions even as former CM and HAM supremo Jitan Ram Manjhi has asked the state government to amend the law.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
overcrowding jail constructing 13 new jails
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | Express)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp