Guwahati Diary: Panic sets in as tigers venture out in open

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Panic sets in as tigers venture out in open

Some adult Royal Bengal Tigers have caused panic among tea garden workers of Kaliabor in Assam’s Nagaon district, prompting the authorities to clamp Section 144 in the areas. Over the past two months, the big cats have often strayed out of a forested area and moved around tea gardens in search of food. They attacked and killed livestock, including cattle. Three days ago, panic set in among the tea garden workers after they had spotted a tiger from a close range. A road leads to a temple in the vicinity and the forest guards have restricted the movement of people.

FIR against BJP min for remarks on Taj Mahal

An FIR has been lodged against an MLA of ruling BJP in Assam for his remarks that Taj Mahal and Qutub Minar should be demolished. “The Taj Mahal and Qutub Minar should be demolished and the world’s most beautiful temples should be built there,” the Mariani MLA insisted. He promised to contribute his one year’s salaries for the purpose. Advocate Taijuddin Ahmed lodged an FIR against Kurmi with the Latasil police station in Guwahati. He condemned the MLA’s remarks, “The Taj Mahal is not a religious site of the Muslims but an asset of India. So, his statement is not only anti-national but also communal.

River partly covered ahead of IPL match

Ahead of the first-ever IPL match in Guwahati, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) had covered the “Mora Bharalu” river with tarpaulin, which has received a lot of criticism. Social media users as well as opposition parties slammed the GMC for attempting to hide the dirty river, which is a tributary of the Brahmaputra, from visitors. The river flows beside the Barsapara Stadium where the cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings was played. In the face of the criticism, the GMC said the river was covered to keep the ‘mosquito menace at bay.

prasanta mazumdar

Our correspondent in Guwahati

prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

Panic sets in as tigers venture out in open Some adult Royal Bengal Tigers have caused panic among tea garden workers of Kaliabor in Assam’s Nagaon district, prompting the authorities to clamp Section 144 in the areas. Over the past two months, the big cats have often strayed out of a forested area and moved around tea gardens in search of food. They attacked and killed livestock, including cattle. Three days ago, panic set in among the tea garden workers after they had spotted a tiger from a close range. A road leads to a temple in the vicinity and the forest guards have restricted the movement of people. FIR against BJP min for remarks on Taj Mahal An FIR has been lodged against an MLA of ruling BJP in Assam for his remarks that Taj Mahal and Qutub Minar should be demolished. “The Taj Mahal and Qutub Minar should be demolished and the world’s most beautiful temples should be built there,” the Mariani MLA insisted. He promised to contribute his one year’s salaries for the purpose. Advocate Taijuddin Ahmed lodged an FIR against Kurmi with the Latasil police station in Guwahati. He condemned the MLA’s remarks, “The Taj Mahal is not a religious site of the Muslims but an asset of India. So, his statement is not only anti-national but also communal. River partly covered ahead of IPL match Ahead of the first-ever IPL match in Guwahati, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) had covered the “Mora Bharalu” river with tarpaulin, which has received a lot of criticism. Social media users as well as opposition parties slammed the GMC for attempting to hide the dirty river, which is a tributary of the Brahmaputra, from visitors. The river flows beside the Barsapara Stadium where the cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings was played. In the face of the criticism, the GMC said the river was covered to keep the ‘mosquito menace at bay.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); prasanta mazumdar Our correspondent in Guwahati prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com