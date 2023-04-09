Home The Sunday Standard

Separating son from parents is cruelty: Calcutta HC in divorce case

The bench was hearing a plea filed by a wife from West Midnapore district challenging the order of the district family court given in 2009 granting divorce to the husband on the ground of cruelty.

Published: 09th April 2023 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Calcutta High Court.

Calcutta High Court. (File photo| PTI)

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court recently dismissed a wife’s appeal challenging a family court’s order granting her husband divorce after the division bench found the woman’s attempt to separate her husband from his parents and family amounted to cruelty. The bench comprising justices Soumen Sen and Uday Kumar observed last week: “Indian culture nurtures the concept of a pious obligation of a son to maintain his parents. If a wife makes an attempt to deviate the son from the normal practice and normal custom of society, she must have some justifiable reason for that."

"The wife wanted the husband to get separated from his family. It is not common practice for a son in India to get separated from his parents at the instance of the wife.’’

The bench was hearing a plea filed by a wife from West Midnapore district challenging the order of the district family court given in 2009 granting divorce to the husband on the ground of cruelty.

The couple got married in 2001. “Thus, the desire of the appellant to have a separate residence with her husband away from in-laws is not based on justifiable reasons as such it amounts to cruelty."

"Normally, no husband would tolerate such acts of wife and no son would like to be separated from his parents and other family members. The persistent effort of the wife to constrain the husband to be separated from the family would be torturous for the husband,’’ the bench said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wife’s appeal divorce
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | Express)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp