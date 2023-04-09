Home The Sunday Standard

Tej Pratap’s luggage moved out of hotel

The hotel sources said that the rooms under the minister’s occupation were booked under the name of some other persons. 

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav

Bihar environment and forest minister Tej Pratap Yadav (Photo | PTI)

LUCKNOW: Bihar Cabinet Minister Tej Pratap Yadav had to leave a hotel in Varanasi after his belongings were shunted from his room to the reception, said police sources here on Saturday. As per sources, the staff at Arcadia Hotel in Sigra locality of Varanasi, where Yadav was staying, allegedly entered his room and took out his belongings from there. They kept them at the reception.

Reportedly, the minister was not in his room when his luggage was shifted by the hotel staff. After he came to know about the incident, Yadav’s personal assistant filed a written complaint with the local police station demanding strict action against the hotel management.

Taking cognizance of the incident, the local police arrived at the hotel and started investigating the matter. After scanning the CCTV footage of the hotel, the cops questioned the hotel staff who was seen in a video that has gone viral on social media. In the video, Yadav was seen sitting inside a white car. After a while, the car left the hotel premises. However, as per the complaint lodged by Yadav’s personal secretary, the Bihar minister was staying in room number 205 and had booked room number 206 for his staff and security personnel.

The luggage of the minister and his staff were shifted from both rooms to the reception. As Yadav returned from a day of darshan, boat riding and Ganga Aarti to find his luggage at the reception, he was told by the hotel management that he was occupying both rooms without a booking. The hotel sources said that the rooms under the minister’s occupation were booked under the name of some other persons. As per Sigra police station in charge Raju Singh, a probe into the case is on.

