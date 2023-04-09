Home The Sunday Standard

Telangana govt not cooperating with Centre: PM Modi

Modi came down heavily on the family rule, politics of appeasement, and corruption. He requested the state government not to obstruct but instead speed up the execution of the projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

HYDERABAD:   PM Narendra Modi attempted to hit two birds — the BRS and the Congress — with one stone during his address at the Parade Grounds here on Saturday, asking whether the country needed to be made free from corruption or not, and whether stern action needed to be taken against those indulging in corruption or not, no matter how influential they were.

The PM was addressing a public meeting after flagging off the new Vande Bharat semihigh-speed rail to Tirupati from the Secunderabad Railway Station. Modi came down heavily on the family rule, politics of appeasement, and corruption.

He said that the one thing that hurt him was the state government not cooperating with the Centre, “due to which several projects were getting delayed”, thus depriving the people. He requested the state government not to obstruct but instead speed up the execution of the projects.

“Our priority has been to work tirelessly to realise the dreams of the people of Telangana. But a handful of people are upset with such development taking place... Wherever there is a family rule, every form of corruption begins from there,” he said.

