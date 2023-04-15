8 die in suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar village

Ramashankar By

PATNA: In a suspected case of hooch tragedy, at least eight persons died and another fell sick in Bihar’s Nalanda district late on Friday. The victim’s family members claimed they died after consuming spurious liquor, however, the cause of death is yet to be officially ascertained.

Though the victims started taking ill at Chhoti Pahari and Pahartalli villages late on Friday, the matter came to light on Saturday morning. Later, Nalanda district magistrate Shashank Subhankar and superintendent of police Ashok Mishra also visited the affected villages.

DM Subhankar said: “The cause of death will be ascertained after the receipt of the post-mortem report.” The locals alleged that liquor brewing was going on unabated in the area, a charge denied by the police and the officials of the prohibition department.

