Chhattisgarh clash: 8 BJP leaders served notice for ‘hate post’

Chhattisgarh police served notices to eight BJP functionaries asking them to give grounds for their alleged hateful posts following the communal clashes that erupted in Biranpur in Bemetra district.

Published: 16th April 2023 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh police served notices to eight BJP functionaries asking them to give grounds for their alleged hateful contents they had posted on social media following the communal clashes that erupted in Biranpur in Bemetra district on April 8.

“All the BJP leaders who have been issued the notices are asked to appear before the police and present factual information linked to their posts”, said Prashant Agrawal, Raipur senior superintendent of police. The Raipur civil lines police station incharge in the notice cited the necessity to inquire into the complaints received regarding the posts on hate content on social media.

The police produced the contents allegedly posted on social media by each BJP functionary in their respective notices served. They have been asked to present the factual information related to their posts before the police next week.

One of the notices accessed by this newspapers had elucidated the posts of the BJP state spokesperson Sanjay Shrivastava, related to the Biranpur (communal clash): “#Bhupesh ka Jihadgarh, ye bilkul talibani hukumat hai..….(Bhupesh’s Jihadgarh, this is absolutely a Taliban rule). A Hindu youth beaten by the mob; there is no value of Sanatanis,”

The police interpreted the above post had a potential to create detrimental impact on peace, bringing forth animosity and anger to harm communal harmony. The BJP state general secretary O P Choudhary denounced the notices served to BJP leaders, calling it Congress government’s double standards. “BJP will not be deterred with such notices and continue to fight for safeguarding the Sanatana dharma”, he said.

‘Congress filed complaint against hate comments ’

The Congress had filed a complaint with the Raipur police on April 12 claiming that such social media posts were spreading hate. The police interpreted the post had a potential to create detrimental impact on peace, and  harm to communal harmony.

