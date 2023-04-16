Gujarat: Another sewer staff dies, toll up by 8 in a month

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat continues to experience deaths of sewer workers with another cleaner’s demise on Thursday, taking the toll to eight in a month. The deceased’s (Raghu Solanki) family refused to accept the body and demanded justice. They also filed a police report against the contractor.

Interestingly, although the incident occurred on Thursday, the police initially registered an accidental death case. Solanki’s family requested proper compensation on Friday and refused to accept the deceased’s body until compensation and justice were served. As a result, the police eventually registered offenses under relevant IPC sections.

His wife, Devu Ben, filed an FIR against Shri Ram, the manager of the marriage hall where Raghu was called to clean the drainage line. She claimed Ram knew that lowering him into the tank without safety equipment may result in death by asphyxia, but he made him go anyway.

