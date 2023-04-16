If I am bhrashtachari, then the entire world dishonest: Kejriwal

Amit Pandey By

NEW DELHI: AMID a raging row over the Delhi excise policy case, the AAP-led Delhi government on Saturday called for a day-long special session on April 17. The session will be held a day after Arvind Kejriwal will appear in the CBI office for questioning over the alleged liquor scam. The special session is likely to see the Delhi government table a resolution urging the Centre to fix a timeframe for governors and lieutenant governors to carry out their functions in terms of bills and other legislative business.

The rising heat in the AAP camp was evident in the statements issued by Chief Minister Kejriwal. “Modi ji, if you think Kejriwal is bhrashtachari (corrupt), then perhaps there isn’t a single honest man in this world,” Kejriwal said at a presser on Saturday. The decision to hold a special Assembly session came against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin writing to the CMs of non-BJP ruled states to extend their support to the resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu assembly.

Kejriwal also highlighted the same issues in his tweet on Saturday, tagging his response to Stalin’s letter written on April 12. Kejriwal at his presser assailed the PM and the probe agencies, dismissing all allegations against him and his associates.

“How could corruption be an issue for a PM who is embroiled in corruption from head to toe?” said the Delhi CM. Kejriwal said “appropriate cases” would be filed against the CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in court. He also questioned if any evidence would be needed for PM Modi to be arrested if he claimed that he had given the PM Rs 1,000 crore on a particular date and time.

Speaking on the recent comments made by former J&K Governor Satyapal Malik in an interview, Kejriwal said he was not surprised by such remarks. “I had made a similar remark in the Assembly a few days back.” In response, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted: “Forgot to mention that you will file a case against the court also if it convicts you. Let the law take its own course & we must believe in the rule of law.”

Special Assembly session on April 17

The AAP government has called for a special Assembly session on Monday, in which it is likely to table a resolution urging the Centre to fix a timeframe for governors and lieutenant governors to carry out their functions

Go for lie detector test: BJP

The BJP claimed that Kejriwal was trembling in fear following the CBI summon to him in the excise policy case, and said that the CM should take a lie detector test if he had nothing to be afraid of.

