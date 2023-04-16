Home The Sunday Standard

People fed up with graft under BJP: Siddaramaiah

"People are fed up with the corruption, mismanagement and anti-people policies of the BJP,” he said.

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah (Express Illustrations)

NEW DELHI: “KPCC working president and MLA Satish Jarakiholi has prepared a new vehicle for campaigning purposes and to bring the Congress back to power in the state. This vehicle will be used for campaigning in all the 18 assembly constituencies in the Belagavi district,” said former chief minister, Siddaramaiah.

He was flagging off the new campaign vehicle on the premises of Congress Bhavan here on Saturday. “AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, KPCC president DK Shivakumar along with me are also going to use this vehicle for campaigning in Belagavi,” said Siddaramaiah.

“In the 2018 elections, our candidates won in 6 constituencies. But there is a massive pro-Congress wave this time. We are going to win 15 seats in Belagavi district. People are fed up with the corruption, mismanagement and anti-people policies of the BJP,” he said.

“The people believe in the five promises announced by the Congress. When we were in power in the past, we kept our word. We will do it this time also,” he said and expressed confidence that people will support Congress this time.

AICC Secretary Vishnunadan, KPCC Secretary Sunil Hanmannavar, Congress City President Raju Sait, Chikkodi District Congress President Laxmanrao Chingale, Belagavi Rural District President Vinay Navalagatti, Youth Leader Rahul Jarakiholi, KPCC Member Malagouda Patil, KPCC Member Rajendra Patil, District General Secretary Pradeep MJ were present.

