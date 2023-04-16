Shettar ups ante, gives Sunday deadline to BJP

Express News Service By

HUBBALLI: In a rebellious tone, former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar, who was asked by the BJP high command to drop his candidature for the Assembly election from the Hubli-Dharwad Central segment, has said denying him a ticket will have a bearing on at least 20 to 25 seats in the state.

Addressing reporters here, the senior BJP leader said he would wait for the party’s decision on the ticket till Sunday to decide his next course of action.

The BJP has not yet released the list of candidates for 12 constituencies, including Hubli-Dharwad Central. “I will wait till tomorrow and then I will decide my next course of action,” Shettar said. When questioned about the impact on the BJP for treating senior party functionaries in such a manner, he said the ruling dispensation has to think about it.

Supporters demanding a ticket for Jagadish Shettar in Hubballi on Saturday | pti

Supporters of former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar shouted slogans demanding a ticket for him after BJP denied the ticket for the Assembly polls, outside his residence in Hubballi. “The party has to ensure that it should not have any negative impact. Even former CM B S Yediyurappa has said that if Shettar does not get a ticket, then it will have a bearing not in just one place it will have an immediate effect in many constituencies in north Karnataka -- at least 20 to 25 constituencies,” Shettar said.

“It will indeed will have an effect across Karnataka but the immediate impact will be seen in 20 to 25 constituencies,” he added. As some of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation councillors offered to tender their resignation, the senior leader said he was grateful to them for showing their affection towards him.

“They have expressed their displeasure. They are hurt. For them, it’s enough now. Their feelings are hurt so they are expressing their anger by resigning from the municipal corporation,” the former Karnataka Assembly speaker said.

Shettar added that he will take note of the councillors’ opinions and then decide on the next step. To a query that some top BJP functionaries were confident of Shettar getting the ticket, he said he was aware of such statements but he wanted “the result”.

