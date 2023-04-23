Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi liquor policy case: AAP leader sends legal notice to ED

The ED’s associates, agents and employees have attempted to tarnish the AAP leader’s image and have attempted to otherwise popularise a malicious campaign in the case, the MP stated.

Published: 23rd April 2023 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

AAP MP Sanjay Singh

AAP MP Sanjay Singh (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

NEW DELHI: AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday sent a legal notice to the Enforcement Directorate demanding a public apology in 48 hours for tarnishing his image. 

The notice, addressed to ED director Sanjay Kumar Mishra and additional director Jogender, stated, “The officials have intentionally made certain untrue, defamatory, and incriminating statements against the MP in the Delhi excise policy prosecution complaint.”

“The ED’s associates, agents and employees have attempted to tarnish the AAP leader’s image and have attempted to otherwise popularise a malicious campaign in the case,” the notice said.

The notice added that the ED has defamed the MP by imputing his role in the liquor policy case on the basis of an alleged statement dated October 1, 2022, recorded under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act of Dinesh Arora, an accused.

While denying the charges, the notice said, “It was portrayed by ED that the MP is involved in the alleged matter, which is derogatory.”

When asked, the AAP MP said, “It is highly regrettable that an agency like ED, which is supposed to be impartial, has resorted to such baseless allegations against me. I will not tolerate this kind of character assassination, and I have decided to take legal action against the officials responsible.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Sanjay Singh
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp