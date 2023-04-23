Delhi liquor policy case: AAP leader sends legal notice to ED

Amit Pandey By

NEW DELHI: AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday sent a legal notice to the Enforcement Directorate demanding a public apology in 48 hours for tarnishing his image.

The notice, addressed to ED director Sanjay Kumar Mishra and additional director Jogender, stated, “The officials have intentionally made certain untrue, defamatory, and incriminating statements against the MP in the Delhi excise policy prosecution complaint.”

“The ED’s associates, agents and employees have attempted to tarnish the AAP leader’s image and have attempted to otherwise popularise a malicious campaign in the case,” the notice said.

The notice added that the ED has defamed the MP by imputing his role in the liquor policy case on the basis of an alleged statement dated October 1, 2022, recorded under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act of Dinesh Arora, an accused.

While denying the charges, the notice said, “It was portrayed by ED that the MP is involved in the alleged matter, which is derogatory.”

When asked, the AAP MP said, “It is highly regrettable that an agency like ED, which is supposed to be impartial, has resorted to such baseless allegations against me. I will not tolerate this kind of character assassination, and I have decided to take legal action against the officials responsible.”

