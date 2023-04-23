Jaipur Diary: Prashant Kishore’s IPAC hired Rajasthan Congress leader by Pilot?

Rajesh Asnani By

Prashant Kishore’s IPAC hired by Pilot?

Now that it seems impossible for Congress leader Sachin Pilot to get the CM post in Rajasthan for this term, the suspense has deepened over his next move. The central leadership of the party has clearly supported Ashok Gehlot after Pilot’s dharna against his own government. The High Command also indicated that the upcoming elections would be fought under the leadership of Gehlot. Now, the buzz is that Prashant Kishor’s company IPAC has got the responsibility of making Pilot’s political strategy, setting off a buzz that he may form a new party.

Nandini Gupta, new Miss India, is from Kota

Nandini Gupta of Kota, the Coaching capital of the country, has won the title of Miss India 2023. 19-year-old Nandini was recently crowned the country’s 59th Miss India by former Miss India Sini Shetty. Shreya Poonja from Delhi became the first runner-up and Thounaojam Strela Luwang from Manipur was the second runner-up. Having won the title, Nandini will represent India in the Miss World beauty pageant. Since childhood, she dreamt of becoming Miss World and Nandini considers Priyanka Chopra as her idol. She is the second girl from Rajasthan to be crowned Miss India.w

Gehlot’s ‘dream project’ is worth Rs 140 crore

The Rajasthan International Center (RIC), one of his dream projects, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur a few days ago. The foundation of this center was laid by Gehlot in April 2013 in his previous tenure. After his government changed, the work on this project slowed down. Later, after coming to power again, the Chief Minister got the work started again, which was completed this month. The aim of setting up this center is to provide a space for national-international level seminars, workshops, meetings and other cultural functions. There are more than 5 seminar halls with a seating capacity of 1,700 persons. The jaipur Development Authority or JDA has spent Rs 140 crore on this entire construction.

