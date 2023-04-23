Number of varsities goes up to 1,113 in 9 years, says Education Ministry

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: In the last nine years, the number of universities in India has gone up from 723 to 1,113, the Union Education Ministry stated on Saturday. During the same period, 5,298 colleges have been built. The number of colleges has gone up from 38,498 in 2014 to 43,796 in 2023, offering better access to education across the country.

Officials under the ministry said 43 per cent of universities and 61.4 per cent of colleges are located in rural areas. The number of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) across the country has also increased.“With 7 IITs and 7 IIMs built in the last nine years, the government has ensured enhanced opportunities for students to pursue higher education,” an official said.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the progressive institutional structure has played a vital role in the development of India’s education system.“The focus on high-quality education, research and innovation has helped to position India as a global player in various fields,” the ministry said in a statement.

Officials said that the total enrolment in higher education has also increased to nearly 4.14 crore in 2020-21 from 3.85 crore in 2019-20. Additionally, the strength of the Institutes of National Importance (INIs) has almost doubled from 75 in 2014-15 to 149 in 2020-21.

“Overall, the progressive institutional structure has played a vital role in the development of India’s education system. Their focus on high-quality education, research, and innovation has helped to position India as a global player in various fields” the minister stated.

