PM Modi to cover 5,300 km in two states, one UT in 36 hours 

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on a 36-hour long journey on Monday, covering seven cities in two states and a Union territory.

The prime minister will cover a distance of 5,300 km to participate in eight official programmes. It is one of the longest-hour one-go visits of the Prime Minister this year within the country. During his official visit, the PM will launch projects worth Rs 25,000 crore.

The Prime Minister will first reach Madhya Pradesh from New Delhi. Sources said that the PM will cover a distance of around 500 km from the national capital to Khajuraho in poll-bound MP. Thereafter, the PM is scheduled to reach Rewa to participate in a National Panchayati Raj Day programme.

After Rewa, the PM is likely to return to Khajuraho to proceed to Kochi in Kerala, covering an aerial distance of 1,700 km, to participate in the Yuvam Conclave. After the night stays there, the PM will be travelling to Thiruvananthapuram on April 25 covering a distance of about 190 km to flag off the Vande Bharat Express train.

At Kochi, the PM will dedicate Kochi Water Metro, a first of its kind in India, connecting 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity with Kochi city.

He will also dedicate the rail electrification of the Dindigul-Palani-Palakkad section in addition to laying foundations of various rail projects, including the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Varkala Sivagiri railway stations. At Thiruvananthapuram, the PM will also lay the foundation stone of Digital Science Park.

PM Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate projects worth Rs 3,200 crore at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. From Kerala, the PM is likely to visit the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman on Tuesday. The PM is later scheduled to reach Silvassa via Surat, covering a distance of about 1,570 km.

Working under a tight schedule, PM Modi will visit the Daman for the inauguration of the Devka seafront, following which he will go to Surat, covering about 110 km. From Surat, the PM will travel back to Delhi, covering a distance of 940 km.

