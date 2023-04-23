Supreme Court trashes plea on mistrial in Gandhi assassination case

Shruti Kakkar By

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court recently dismissed a plea that alleged that “mistrial” happened in MK Gandhi’s assassination case. Terming it as misconceived, a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Ahsanuddin Amanullah in their order said, “It is the most misconceived petition under Article 32 of the Constitution. The parties cannot walk into the Supreme Court with any pleading or with any prayer they want.”

The bench also imposed Rs 25,000 cost and directed it be deposited with the SC Advocates on Record Welfare Fund within four weeks.

The plea filed by the founder of Abhinav Bharat Congress Dr Pankaj K Phadnis had also challenged the provisions of the Bombay Public Measures (Delhi Amendment) Act, 1948 on the ground that its application had led to the implication of VD Savarkar in the case.

The trial court in June 1948, had pardoned Digambar Badge, accused in the case by involving the provisions of the Bombay Public Security Measures (Delhi Amendment Act). Badge had turned into an approver and Savarkar was implicated in the trial on the basis of evidence given by Badge, who was an arms dealer selling weapons to the Hindu Mahasabha.

Phadnis in his plea had also sought “partial atonement of the injustice done to Veer Savarkar” by directing the government to form an empowered committee of eminent persons, including representatives of Abhinav Bharat, to give scholarships to meritorious students for postgraduate studies abroad, as envisaged by Savarkar in 1944.

“The mala fide motive in prosecuting Veer Savarkar came to light when he was acquitted as prosecutors failed to produce any evidence to corroborate the flimsy evidence given by the approver. Even after acquittal, Savarkar was arrested in 1949 and released only after he agreed not to participate in 1952 polls. He died in 1966 without ever having participated in polls,” the petition stated.

