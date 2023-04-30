Home The Sunday Standard

AIADMK responsible for rise in higher education in Tamil Nadu: EPS

As for Tamil Nadu, an education revolution took place in our state during the 10 years of AIADMK rule from 2011. I

Published: 30th April 2023

Edappadi K Palaniswani

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswani (Photo | Twitter)

SALEM: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswani said in Salem on Saturday that this part is the reason behind the increase in the number of students pursuing higher education in the state.

Speaking after inaugurating an education fair in a private hall in Salem on behalf of private educational institutions, Palaniswami said, “Such educational mentoring events are necessary for students to compete and succeed in this scientific world.

As for Tamil Nadu, an education revolution took place in our state during the 10 years of AIADMK rule from 2011. It was during former CM J Jayalalitha’s tenure that steps were taken to increase the number of students pursuing higher education.”

“The number of arts and science colleges increased during that time and 11 medical colleges were constructed in a single year. Besides, the number of law, engineering, agriculture and polytechnic colleges also increased. This enabled poor students to get higher education at lower fees. In 2011, the number of students pursuing higher education in the state was 32%, which went up to 52 % in 2020,” he added.

